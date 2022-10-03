Ryan Nemeth Claims His AEW Rampage Segment Is Breaking Records, MJF Insults Eddie Kingston

– Maxwell Jacob Friedman will not be applying to become the President of “The Mad King” fan club anytime soon. MJF responded to a fan on Twitter who wrote about wanting to see him in the ring with Eddie Kingston, calling the fellow AEW star a “slob” in the process. “I’ll never wrestle that slob,” wrote the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” performer. Check out the tweet embedded below.

I’ll never wrestle that slob. https://t.co/Yhi3FnJIog — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 3, 2022

– There is apparently a ton of interest in the footage of the HOOK and Ryan Nemeth segment from this past Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. “The Hollywood Hunk” took to Twitter this week to comment on what he claims is one of the “top viewed videos in company history,” claiming he is “not” happy about that fact. In the first of multiple tweets promoting the video he claims he doesn’t want people seeing, Nemeth wrote, “The fact that AEW fans are making this one of top viewed videos in company history is making me PHYSICALLY ILL.” An additional tweet, which also had the video of the segment embedded in the post, read, “Thank you for not sharing this video.” Check out the comments from Ryan Nemeth, as well as the video he “doesn’t” want you to see via the tweets embedded below.

The fact that @AEW fans are making this one of top viewed videos in company history is making me PHYSICALLY ILL https://t.co/CsAwNHTjgz — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) October 3, 2022