Ryback Becomes Trending Topic Due To His Comments On Triple H’s Retirement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H confirmed that he will never wrestle again due to his recent health problems.

Former WWE star Ryback commented on the news with the following message:

“You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally from loving you growing up, but I wish you well in retirement and future good health. #HHH #TripleH #Ryback #Retirement @TripleH”

You ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally from loving you growing up, but I wish you well in retirement and future good health. #HHH #TripleH #Ryback #Retirement @TripleH pic.twitter.com/b0fmzjmvuc — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) March 25, 2022

Ryback became a trending topic on Twitter due to fans criticizing him for what he wrote and his tweet was “ratioed” with more quote retweets than likes. The Twitter description for Ryback read as follows…

“Professional wrestler Ryback says in a Tweet that Triple H ‘ended up being the biggest disappointment’ for him personally, but wishes him well in retirement.”

Ryback issued a response to the backlash:

“Negative wrestling marks are poison to the planet. We must create a Markicide to control their spread. Completely out of control and have never seen a more hateful cunty bunch.”