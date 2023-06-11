Ryback Claims Match Against Bill Goldberg At AEW All In Would “Exceed All Expectations”

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Ryback challenged Bill Goldberg to a retirement match.

Ryback teased the match on social media with a fan-created graphic of him and Goldberg at AEW All In.

Ryback also wrote the messages below.

“Feed Me Goldberg!

Despite @wwe illegally restricting my social media the last 7 years YOU great fans have kept me alive. We have a lot of work to do, but MY story is just beginning. @lindayacc @elonmusk The truth always wins and my Hunger will never be fulfilled! #Hungry @Goldberg”

“It [Ryback vs. Goldberg] will have the best story, be the most viewed match with social media views, and exceed all expectations.”