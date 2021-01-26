Ryback Considering Legal Action Against WWE and Mark Henry

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mark Henry warned AEW against signing Ryback during the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. Click here to read what Henry said about Ryback.
Ryback has provided some additional comments including how he was going to be speaking with his lawyer:
I love it! It’s blatantly obvious what’s going on. Enough people in the business know me well enough and between this and the company wanting my social media it should tell you all you need to know. Life is amazing and I don’t fear that company or Mark, so let’s go! https://t.co/zF3hT2aJrZ
