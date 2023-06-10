Ryback Explains Why He Insulted Vince McMahon’s 101-Year-Old Mother Following Her Death

Ryback has explained why he chose to call Vince McMahon’s 101-year-old mother a “wh*re” after she died in April 2022.

After Vicky Askew died, Ryback sent a (now-deleted) tweet about Vince McMahon, using derogatory language about the Chairman’s mother.

The wrestling community and fans widely condemned the comment, and Ryback apologized via a tweet in December 2022.

During a recent livestream, Ryback stated that Vicky Askew was “a sweet woman” when he met her and apologized once more for his remark.

Ryback explained that he was angry at WWE for delaying the legal battle over the trademark to his name, which cost him a lot of money.

Ryback went on to say that because WWE was hurting him financially, he would “hurt you emotionally if that’s the game you’re gonna play.”

The former WWE Superstar admitted, “not everyone understands, and I’ve tried my best to explain that to you guys.”

