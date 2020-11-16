Ryback Explains Why He Openly Criticizes WWE

In a series of tweets, Ryback explained why he openly criticizes WWE and hasn’t been very active in the wrestling business since leaving the company:

The frustration @vincemcmahon has lived is empowering people, but through his evil ways they always leave him. If he learned to empower and love talents fully they would always love back. Vince is living in fear and going up in flames for his own insecurities due to his father — The Big Guy (@Ryback) November 14, 2020

I’m sorry you don’t understand anything going on in my life including 16 stem cell procedures to save my back and shoulder. Last 2 years I stopped wrestling to care for my dog Sophie with disc disease and 8 surgeries. Be better, you have no clue what you speak about. https://t.co/t4MydMuYd8 — The Big Guy (@Ryback) November 15, 2020

She is doing very well about 5-6 weeks post neck surgery. Constant work monitoring her though, as she wants to play and is not allowed ever. Walks she has to be in a stroller as well, her condition sucks, but we make it work. Thanks for asking https://t.co/ckaxYsLT9g pic.twitter.com/oO9WvShO1y — The Big Guy (@Ryback) November 15, 2020

Bingo. Company has betrayed me from the start and never once offered to help with the problems they were responsible for, but I fixed it. They’ve suppressed my Social media and forcing me to spend lots of cash for a trademark they only renewed because it was being awarded to me. https://t.co/g8x8IvTi4s — The Big Guy (@Ryback) November 15, 2020

It’s all my fault and I will fix it as I have. This isn’t about creative or any of the fake BS, it’s about life and I will continue to speak up for change. I get nothing from doing so, but I believe change is already happening in the business for the better. https://t.co/g8x8IvTi4s — The Big Guy (@Ryback) November 15, 2020