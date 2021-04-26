Ryback Gives His Thoughts On People Not Getting The Covid-19 Vaccine

Former WWE star Ryback went on Twitter and discussed the Covid-19 vaccine. Here is what Ryback said and some of his replies to the comments:

I support everyone who wants to get them and support everyone who doesn’t want to get them. https://t.co/ImgXSWBmqF — The Big Guy (@Ryback) April 26, 2021

I’m not against masks James. The post is in reference to people shaming others for personal decisions. You’re missing the entire point. The post is a positive and telling people to make a decision on what they feel is right, just as we always have. 💪 https://t.co/WWenoU81pw — The Big Guy (@Ryback) April 26, 2021

I’m all for as many people getting it as possible that want to get it. This is not an anti vaccine post. 💪 https://t.co/COI28EZOh8 — The Big Guy (@Ryback) April 26, 2021