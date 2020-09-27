Ryback Has Strong Words About Vince McMahon and Triple H

Former WWE star Ryback answered fan questions on Twitter regarding the company:

I love wrestling, just don’t care for WWE. Fans need to stop putting the brand above the performers. You’ve all been brainwashed to think Vince is some sort of genius. The guy is as corrupt as a lot of other greedy businesses profiting for bad and need to wake the fuck up. https://t.co/1Vi3NwpsRI — The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020

It was ALWAYS the talent. He just created a platform as a human circus that he modified from his father. The guy is a piece of shit, can’t stress this enough. World will be a better place when he passes. This isn’t wishing death, but stating an opinion I believe to be true https://t.co/v5sK60ZAOW — The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020

Pussy Paul is not the savior to anything. He will go down with the ship. https://t.co/oSPtEM2mtL — The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020

Changing the business model entirely to create the biggest stars on the planet and profit off that rather than running a business that is trying to make the logo the main star for maximum profits. The fans and all involved will win and they would actually increase profits https://t.co/TCZuMkNPyz — The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020