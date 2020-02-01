Ryback Makes A Public Plea To WWE

Former WWE star Ryback has made a public plea for WWE to allow him to use the Ryback trademark with the following statement on Twitter:

Publicly asking @wwe @VinceMcMahon @TripleH to let the Ryback trademark go. It wasn’t created by them and trying to make someone spend nearly 200K to keep their legal name and brand is petty and unnecessary. Please move on and erase me from your history and programming. 🙏 — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) February 1, 2020