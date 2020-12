Former WWE star Ryback wrote the following on Twitter regarding Vince McMahon:

Despite the pain and frustration the @wwe has caused me since walking away I want to send love their way towards @vincemcmahon as I’ve heard his health isn’t great these days. Hopefully he can find the strength to overcome so he can witness me kicking his ass fully for #Ryback ❤️

— The Big Guy (@Ryback) December 26, 2020