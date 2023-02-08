Ryback Planning a Wrestling Comeback, Interested in Working With AEW Star

Former WWE star Ryback discussed his status in the wrestling industry and a possible comeback in an interview with MuscleMan Malcolm.

“Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal. I finally won my Ryback trademark for everything. We’re just waiting for the official documentation, which might be a few more months, but once that documentation is in my hands, we will be able to move forward and do business. I’m finally healthy. I’m back and this is the year.

“There’s a lot of guys that I have my eye on. Wardlow peaks my interest, and I think there’s a big opportunity right there. I’m a fan of what he’s doing and what he’s done. I like people that can come from nothing and get people on their side. That caught my eye early on, so he’s a homegrown AEW talent that hasn’t been in the ring with anyone like Ryback yet.”

You can watch the interview below: