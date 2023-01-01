Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle

Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name.

As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.

On New Year’s Eve, Ryback updated his Twitter account and stated that WWE no longer opposes his trademark application. He stated that all he needs to do to proceed in 2023 is wait for the USPTO to formally announce it.

“WWE has given up and given their resignation for my RYBACK TM. Everything I have created has been awarded to me and we await the USPTO to make it official. The next chapter begins in 2023 now that my health has been restored. Never give up and stay #Hungry! Thank you Rybackers [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

Due to his comments, Ryback is currently trending on Twitter. He has been adamant that he will defeat WWE in the trademark dispute and that he will eventually make a comeback to professional wrestling because he loves the industry.

Ryback has experienced a number of health issues recently, including a COVID-19 infection about a year ago. He mentioned earlier how it took him more than three years to get his health back in order, including stem cell therapies.

Before joining the main roster, Ryback first participated in the 2004 $1,000,000 season of WWE Tough Enough. He then signed to two developmental contracts. He was last under contract with WWE in August 2016, when he left as a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Since leaving WWE, he has worked about a dozen independent matches and hinted at joining AEW, but nothing ever materialized. He hasn’t competed since 2018, but he last made a strong hint about returning to the sport in the middle of 2021. In addition, Ryback manages his Feed Me More Nutrition company.

The complete tweet from Ryback is below: