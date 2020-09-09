Ryback Says The World Would Be Better Without Dave Meltzer

Former WWE star Miro (Rusev) recently spoke out against wresting reporter Dave Meltzer by stating that Meltzer would likely “burn in hell” for spreading lies.
Ryback has also commented on Meltzer via Twitter. Ryback deleted his initial tweet but fans managed to save screenshots. Ryback later explained why he sent out the tweet.
Nice change pic.twitter.com/nzqdgkKCbZ
— Use Your Illusion (@chargedwithUYI) September 7, 2020
For people with businesses I highly recommend a book called Outrageous Marketing 😉 Attention is the name of the game and you can do a quick smoke out of the irrelevant simultaneously. This was a non paid post that helped generate 3K in revenue from Twitter alone yesterday. 🙏 https://t.co/xY5pg47Zk7
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 8, 2020