Ryback Teases Return To Wrestling?

It looks like “The Big Guy” Ryback may be returning to pro wrestling.

Ryback took to Twitter last night and teased that he will be returning soon.

“You’re not the most famous pro wrestler on Tik Tok without a match in 3 years for no reason. Your hero is returning soon and you will cheer me because you believe in my actions. #Hungry,” he wrote.

It remains to be seen if WWE has had talks about a return to the company, or if there is interest from someone like AEW, Impact Wrestling or the NWA.

Ryback originally worked the $1,000,000 season of WWE Tough Enough in 2004 and was signed to two developmental deals before making it to the main roster. He was last under contract to WWE in August 2016, leaving the company a one-time Intercontinental Champion. He has worked a dozen or so indie matches since leaving WWE, and has teased joining AEW but nothing ever came of it. He has been out of the ring since 2018. Ryback also runs his Feed Me More Nutrition business.

