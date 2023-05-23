Sabotage Announced To Defend Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Titles In A Triple Threat Match

Another big championship match has been announced for the upcoming Destiny Wrestling x Seaway Valley Wrestling Superfight 2 event which is scheduled for June 17th at the Agora Centre in Cornwall, Ontario.

The current Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Matt Connors and Justin Newhook AKA Sabotage will defend their titles against Freak Nation and Books and Looks. Books and Looks (Michael Greyson and Rodney Matthews) will have Miley in their corner for the match.

#BIGNEWS – The Destiny Tag Team Championships will be defended in a Triple Threat Match at Destiny X @SVWwrestling #Superfight2 between reigning champions @SabotageTagTeam #FreakNation & #BooksAndLooks w/ #miley! Who will come out on top on June 17th? Tickets available online… pic.twitter.com/QMEPyrbzCO — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) May 21, 2023

Matt Connors and Justin Newhook won the Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Titles on May 7th at Destiny’s ICONS III event.

This will be the second title defense for Sabotage as they successfully defended the Destiny Wrestling World Tag Team Titles on May 19th at a North Pro Wrestling event in Moncton, New Brunswick against Ethan Knight & Kris Charters.

Here is the updated card for Destiny Wrestling x Seaway Valley Wrestling Superfight 2:

Main Event Seaway Valley Championship Match: Macrae Martin (c) vs. Dirty Dango

Tasha Steelz vs. Seleziya Sparkx

