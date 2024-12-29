Sabu Believes He Is Not Eligible For The WWE Hall Of Fame

ECW legend Sabu spoke with Donut Shop Chronicles about several topics, including the possibility of a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Sabu said, “I don’t know. Probably never, really. I’m not eligible for the WWE Hall of Fame, not that I want to be anyway, because I didn’t have a Hall of Fame career while I was there. Another Hall of Fame, who knows.”

On the notion that wrestling fans want him in the Hall of Fame:

“I appreciate that. Rob Van Dam is Hall of Fame material too, but is Drew Carey? Is Drew Carey Hall of Fame material? He goes in it, that means it’s going to be bulls**t. If he’s in it, it’s bulls**t.”

