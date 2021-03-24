Sabu Confirms RVD’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

ECW Original Sabu has confirmed that his longtime friend and fellow Original Rob Van Dam is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. As reported earlier here on PWMania, it was revealed that RVD is scheduled to be inducted into the 2021 Class during WrestleMania 37 Week. Sabu just appeared on The NWC Show on YouTube and seemingly confirmed the induction.

“Hey, Rob Van Dam is getting into the Hall of Fame this year, I think. I wasn’t supposed to say nothing but you can tell people that. Exclusive, right,” Sabu said.

Sabu went on to say that he sees the WWE Hall of Fame as being “the fakest Hall of Fame there is” because they don’t honor the wrestlers, they just try to sell tickets. He did say he would accept an induction from WWE, mainly for the payoff.

There is no word on when WWE will confirm RVD’s induction but the original report said the announcement may come during his upcoming WWE Icons episode.