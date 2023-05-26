Sabu On A Possible In-Ring Return: “Don’t Count Me Out Yet”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sabu made his AEW Dynamite debut this week and will serve as the enforcer during the Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho match at Double or Nothing, and it appears that he might return to the ring if Tony Khan or another promoter offers the right deal.

There are no plans for Sabu to wrestle during his appearance at Double Or Nothing, which is thought to be a one-time event. On Twitter, a follower wrote that he “can’t wrestle anymore because his back is too messed up.” The fan pointed out that Sabu regretted entering the ring the last time, and that these days he is limited to throwing chairs around because he can no longer withstand hard blows.

Although Sabu has been open about how his wrestling style is hard on his body, he didn’t rule out returning to the ring in response to the fan on Twitter. “Sh*ttttt. if the price is right .. dont count me out yet..,” the 58-year-old replied.

Tony Khan allowing Sabu to take bumps in an AEW ring seems unlikely, but anything is possible in professional wrestling.

Khan commented on Sabu’s potential future with AEW during the Double or Nothing media call which you can listen to below: