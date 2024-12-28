Sabu On Paul Heyman: “He Had A Better Mind Than Vince McMahon”

ECW legend Sabu spoke with Donut Shop Chronicles on a number of topics, including WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Sabu said, “He’s good to work for, sort of. Work with, not work for. He’s great to work with. He’s a genius and has the best mind in the business than anybody. He had a better mind than Vince. When I wrestled for him, he didn’t have the money to pay us. I don’t hold that against him no more. He didn’t have it. If he had the money to pay us back then, he would’ve.”

You can check out Sabu's comments in the video below.

