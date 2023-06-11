Sabu Reveals Back-Story Behind His Arrival In AEW (Video)

Who contacted Sabu about coming in to All Elite Wrestling to work with Adam Cole in his rivalry with Chris Jericho?

The ECW legend spoke about this during his recent Golden Ring Collectibles virtual signing.

According to the veteran pro wrestling star, Chris Jericho spoke with him about a week before he ultimately appeared as a surprise on AEW television.

“About a week before the Wednesday when I did the first appearance (for AEW) and by Wednesday, the Wednesday before the Wednesday I did the Dynamite appearance,” Sabu said of his talks with Jericho. “I think it’s Dynamite. Chris Jericho called me.”

Sabu continued, “Actually, we chatted a little bit and then he called me back and said, ‘Hey, I got an idea.’ I said, ‘Okay,’ then he called me on the phone, said, ‘I got an idea. Adam Cole, me,’ boom, boom, boom. This and that, the other thing. He goes, ‘We’ll bring you out as a surprise if you wanna do it.’ I go, ‘Yeah.’”

Check out the complete Sabu virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles via the video player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.