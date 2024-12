ECW legend Sabu spoke with Donut Shop Chronicles about several topics, including his desire to wrestle forever. However, he has about two years left in his in-ring career.

Sabu said, “I’d like to wrestle forever, but I know I can’t. I’m getting a lot older. Probably another year, maybe two years. I can do another hard schedule for a year. I can do an easy schedule for two years.”

You can check out Sabu’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)