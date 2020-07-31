Sad News For Drew McIntyre, Kalisto and His Wife Visit Epcot, Chelsea Green

– Drew McIntyre tweeted the following today, revealing that his pet cat (Piper) has passed away. He said,

“We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment for granted. They’re better than people. Every time you have to leave them tell them they’re loved, you might never get that chance again. Cherish every moment. Thank you for lighting up our lives, Piper.”

We send our best wishes to McIntyre and his family during this tough time.

– You can check out Kalisto’s latest vlog below. In this episode, he and his wife visit Epcot:

– You can check out WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she reads some “mean tweets”: