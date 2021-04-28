Sadie Gibbs Announces Retirement From Wrestling

Sadie Gibbs has retired from pro wrestling action.

Gibbs, who was under contract with AEW at one point, took to Instagram this week and announced that she is retiring. Gibbs noted that she’s had a really confusing year and a half, but she’s now focused on doors opening to her next chapter, which will include coaching, speaking, teaching, acting, and writing a book.

Gibbs made her pro debut back in 2017 in the UK, and AEW announced that they had signed her to a contract on March 20, 2019. Gibbs made her AEW debut at All Out 2019 in the Casino Battle Royale pre-show match. She then worked just two AEW Dark matches before disappearing. Gibbs participated in a Fatal 4 Way with Allie, Penelope Ford and winner Emi Sakura in late October 2019, and then teamed with Allie for a win over Big Swole and Mercedes Martinez in early November 2019. Gibbs was reportedly released in August 2020 because of how the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for international wrestlers to travel to the United States.