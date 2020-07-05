Saieve Al Sabah and MLW Part Ways

Saieve Al Sabah took to Twitter, revealing that he requested and has been granted his release from MLW. He had just joined the company about a month ago and was announced as the newest member of Injustice. He said,

“I Have Asked For And Have Been Granted My Release From @MLW . Happy “Independence” Day.”

According to a report from Post Wrestling, Sabah has been open about sharing his thoughts on the people in charge of MLW, especially at it pertains to Chief Operating Officer Jared St. Laurent. Sabah actually tweeted MLW founder Court Bauer on Tuesday and told him to “clean up his house” or he would. He noted that Laurent needed to be out of the wrestling business and tagged Team Vision Dojo. That is where Laurent had previously worked as a trainer and coach. Saieve had earlier posted photos of Laurent and registered sex offender Chasyn Rance together. Rance operates the Team Vision Dojo wrestling school in Florida.

M S L Needs To Be Out The Business. Isn’t He Tied To @TeamVisionDojo — Saieve Al Sabah (@XthDay) July 2, 2020

I’ll Be Fine If I Never Wrestle Again. @courtbauer U Can Let My Contract Ride Out. The People Know I’m The Realest. Ask @BookItGabe — Saieve Al Sabah (@XthDay) July 2, 2020

Now MSL Is In My Dms And Texting Me But When He Offered Me A Deal With @MLW He Only Emailed Me And Said I Had Delusions Of Grandeur. All This Whilst Booking Shows At Team Dojo. I Got The Screenshots. Want To See Them? — Saieve Al Sabah (@XthDay) July 2, 2020

I’m A Real One So I’ll Handle Mine In Person But Don’t Play With Women Or Children Fellas. I’m Ready To Go To WAR. — Saieve Al Sabah (@XthDay) July 2, 2020

But I Don’t Play Games. M S L pic.twitter.com/BAaTgxuVHx — Saieve Al Sabah (@XthDay) July 2, 2020

Oldie but goodie. pic.twitter.com/2T3IxcAlgf — Saieve Al Sabah (@XthDay) July 2, 2020