Salina de la Renta Possibly Signing With WWE Soon

Salina de la Renta was at the WWE Performance Center today.

The former MLW star was reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center earlier today, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word on if she was training in the ring, participating in a promo class, or something else.

It’s believed that WWE has offered Salina a contract, or they are planning to. The company has had interest in signing Salina for some time now, going back a few years.

It was reported last week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Salina is set to close her merchandise store at the end of this month, a possible sign that she was headed to WWE or another company that would not allow her to sell her own merchandise independently.

Salina confirmed her MLW departure back in early May after working with the company for the past few years following a run on the indies as an in-ring talent and personality. In 2019 she became the first Latina to produce pro wrestling on American TV with MLW Fusion. At the time of her MLW departure she asked fans on Twitter where they wanted to see her end up, and she expressed interest in joining WWE.

