Sam Adonis Confirms His Departure From Major League Wrestling

Sam Adonis and Major League Wrestling have parted ways.

The pro wrestling veteran took to social media on Friday to confirm his MLW departure.

“The time has come for myself and MLW to part ways (for now),” he wrote. “I have nothing but wonderful things to say about the MLW Crew.”

Adonis concluded, “And I wish them nothing but the best! Thank you!”

Check out the actual tweet where Sam Adonis announces his MLW departure via the post embedded below courtesy of his official Twitter page.