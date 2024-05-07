Sam Adonis Shares Footage Of His Sparring Session With Corey Graves

WWE commentator Corey Graves was an in-ring competitor in NXT, but his wrestling days are behind him.

In an interview, he revealed that he still has that desire to compete and perhaps he could return to the squared circle sometime in the future.

Graves’ brother and Indie wrestling star Sam Adonis took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared a video of his sparring session with the WWE commentator from a few months back and even wrote in the caption, “A few months back, myself and @WWEGraves had a bit of a sparing session. He’s still got it! One of these days…😉”

You can check out Adonis’ post below.