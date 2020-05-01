Sam Adonis Shares Video Of Him Working In Ring With Brother Corey Graves

Sam Adonis tweeted this video of him running the ring ropes with his brother, Corey Graves: “Had a blast in the ring with my Trainer @WWEGraves for the first time in 5 years! Although, he did hit my with the STO that I stole from him! 😂😂😂 #YouStillGotIt #HardWorkPaysOff”

Graves has, of course, been a commentator for WWE since 2014 following a series of concussions that ended his in-ring career.