Sam Roberts Gets His Own WWE Network Show

Radio and podcast personality Sam Roberts is getting his own WWE Network show. Roberts took to Twitter today to announce that his Notsam Wrestling Show will be coming to the WWE Network on Thursday, October 22. The show will air each Thursday morning on the Network.

“Announcement time! I am so happy to announce that next Thursday 10/22 #NotsamWrestling comes to the @wwenetwork. This will be a brand new show- not a video version of the podcast, produced by me, every Thursday morning on @WWE Network. This is surreal. Let’s have some fun,” he wrote.

Roberts first started appearing on WWE pay-per-view panels in 2016 at the Roadblock pay-per-view. He also hosted Talking Smack in 2017 and 2018, and has made a few other WWE show appearances since then, including commentary on WWE NXT and Main Event.