Samantha Irvin Called Up To Main WWE Roster, Backstage Video and Photos From SmackDown

WWE NXT’s Samantha Irvin has been called up to the main roster.

Last night’s SmackDown from Omaha saw Irvin make her official blue brand debut. WWE has had Mike Rome working RAW and SmackDown since Greg Hamilton was released back in November, but now Irvin has been brought up as a permanent member of the team.

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant interviewed Irvin before SmackDown and welcomed her to the team.

“Megan, it’s a dream come true,” Irvin said of the opportunity. “Literally, it is a dream come true. I’m over the moon, I can’t believe it.”

Morant noted how Irvin is now a member of the SmackDown team along with Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Kayla Braxton and herself. She asked if any of these people have given Irvin any pointers or advice.

“Michael Cole has been so supportive,” Irvin said. “Everyone’s been supportive, and they’ve made me feel like this is where I belong, and just to be myself, and to have fun, and do what I’ve always wanted to do, which is to announce here at the WWE for Friday Night SmackDown.”

WWE hired Irvin (real name Samantha Johnson) back in April 2021, and since then she has worked NXT and WWE 205 Live shows. Before coming to WWE she was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, and also appeared on FOX’s I Can See Your Voice.

Irvin is in a relationship with SmackDown Superstar Ricochet.

Stay tuned for more. You can see video and photos from last night’s debut below: