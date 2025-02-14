Samantha Irvin Confirms She’s Not Done With Wrestling After WWE Exit

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who announced her departure from the company last October, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how she is not done with wrestling.

Irvin said, “I’m not done with wrestling at all. I now have realized that I will need to have an opportunity where I can make something. I have to be able to make something. Just like with the ring announcing, we have amazing ring announcers. We have always had great ring announcers. Great voices and very professional, more professional than myself. When they asked me to do it, I said, ‘I’m going to inject some crack into this so that they move me off of it. I’m going to make this the biggest thing ever.’”

On how Vince McMahon likely would hav taken her off ring announcing:

“Growing up with Vince [McMahon], honestly, if there was a Samantha Irvin, Vince would have taken her off of ring announcing. He would have been like, ‘Put her somewhere else and have her do something else.’ In my head, I always thought that’s what would happen. That wasn’t the case.”

On how ring announcing was not her goal:

“I’m so proud of everything I accomplished, but ring announcing is not my goal, and I’m very goal-oriented. When I accomplished all of that stuff, it was, ‘Okay, that’s it. Now I’m going to keep doing it, and there is nothing else to work for or reach,’ that’s when I had to step away. If there is some work that needs to be done and something that I think needs to be improved and I can contribute, I’m going to finagle my way back in there when the time is right, wherever that may be.”

