Samantha Irvin Issues Statement On Her WWE Departure

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who announced her departure from the company last Monday prior to RAW, took to her Instagram and issued a statement regarding her exit.

Irvin said, “I don’t like announcing. I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don’t love being an announcer.”

This comes after a fan wrote, “I can’t prove it but I know Ricochet is behind this because he couldn’t stay in the big league.”

The fan then wrote, “With that being said I totally understand you have been a huge light for that industry and them not utilizing your full potential is disrespectful thank you for all that you’ve have done here I will always remember the energy I felt when you announce names thank u again continue shining your light around the world.”

Irvin then responded, “Thank you so much, I love WWE and I’m so proud and honored I got to share all the moments with fellow fans much love! also, they wanted Rico to stay in the big leagues. I don’t know why everyone pretending like he was always in great positions at WWE.”