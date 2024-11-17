Samantha Irvin Reacts To Claim That Her And Ricochet “Burned All The Bridges” With WWE

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her departure from WWE before the October 21st, 2024 edition of RAW. Irvin later revealed that she did not like ring announcements.

A fan on Twitter/X asked whether Irvin and her fiance Ricochet had calmed down after “burning all bridges” with WWE. Irvin’s replied, “So funny I asked Grok today what bad thing I said about WWE since I have no idea what everyone is talking about :).”

Irvin responded to another fan with the following message:

“if people can’t see how I tried to sprinkle some Robin Williams on the announcing to make it something I could enjoy, they weren’t really seeing ME. They were just seeing an announcer- and so I can understand why me not liking memorizing stats and reciting match rules with no cards on live television would offend someone (kind of)…

The backlash showed me that it wasn’t me they liked all along (which I already knew).

Now the people that really enjoyed MY PERFORMANCE are being super cool about me not really digging the career path of an announcer and sticking to what my career has been all along, making art and performing ❤️.”