Sami Callihan Names Three Interesting Choices As Dream Match Opponents

Abyss.

Mick Foley.

Samoa Joe.

They are the three dream match opponents for pro wrestling veteran Sami Callihan.

The former IMPACT World Champion spoke during a recent Sunday Night’s Main Event interview about how the aforementioned trio of wrestling legends are his dream match opponents.

“I have three [dream match opponents],” he began. “Number one, Abyss. Abyss is a guy, one of the biggest influences in my career. I’ve had some great conversations with him in the past. Me and Abyss, Monster’s Ball match in IMPACT Wrestling would have been amazing in any generation. Myself vs. Mick Foley, I know that is one that is probably never going to happen.”

Callihan continued, “Third is one of the guys who helped build IMPACT Wrestling, Samoa Joe. That’s a dream match for me and a lot of fans and a match that has eluded me my entire career.”

Check out the complete interview at SundayNightsMainEvent.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.