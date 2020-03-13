Sami Callihan Not Wrestling Until CoronaVirus Is Contained

Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan took to Twitter last night and said he won’t be wrestling at any upcoming events until the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic improves.

Sami tweeted that safety is more important than any storylines or characters, and then called on everyone to come together like never before.

“Fuck characters, fucks storylines…. our safety is the most important thing. Until this gets better I’m not going to ANY wrestling shows. I beg the world to be as safe as possible in this extremely scary time. Let’s join together like never before. We can get through this,” he tweeted.

Sami posted a follow-up tweet and said his family and animals are more important than “fake fighting in our underwear.” He then stated that he won’t be wrestling until the COVID-19 outbreak is contained.

He wrote, “My family… my animals… myself is more important than fake fighting in our underwear. I’m sorry. I’m not going to show until this in contained. I hope everyone does the same. The world. Our loves. Is not worth it.”

You can see Sami’s full tweets below:

