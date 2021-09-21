Sami Callihan Reportedly Undergoes Surgery, More On What Happened At Impact Tapings

Sami Callihan actually suffered multiple injuries at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. As noted, it was reported on Monday how Callihan suffered a broken ankle at the tapings, and will likely be out of action until the spring of 2022 following surgery.

In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Callihan suffered the broken ankle, and revealed that he also broke the tibia and fibia bones in his left leg. Callihan underwent surgery in Nashville and was released from the hospital today. He is now expected to be out of action until the middle of 2022 at the earliest.

The injury came while Callihan was doing a suicide dive from the ring to the floor. There is still no word on who he was wrestling, or if the match will air during an upcoming Impact TV episode.