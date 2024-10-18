Sami Callihan Says Being Part Of TNA Wrestling Is A “Dream Come True”

TNA Wrestling star Sami Callihan spoke with True Heel Heat on a number of topics, including how being part of the company is a dream come true for him and he could see himself retiring in TNA.

Callihan said, “I’ll be there for the foreseeable future. We came to an agreement on a deal and I’m extremely happy working for TNA. I could see myself retiring at TNA and working behind the scenes. I love TNA Wrestling. As much as people talk about, ‘I want to go to Japan, I want to work for WWE.’ TNA was always on a pedestal for me, and being part of that is a dream come true.”

