Sami Callihan Says IMPACT Wrestling Has Proved They Aren’t Afraid To Experiment

Sami Callihan recently spoke with Wrestle Zone for an in-depth interview to promote the upcoming IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about the promotion not being afraid to experiment, as well as his thoughts on Last Rites matches.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the reason why he thinks Last Rites matches should stay in the past but is willing to do one if necessary: “I think that’s one better left alone. There might be a reason that there was only one of those [laugh]. When you really think about it, there might be a reason there’s only one. But hell, if the opportunity presented itself, I’d take a challenge. That’s where I want, I don’t want things to be easy. I don’t want things to be cookie-cutter. If you put me in any match, I’ll keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, I’m the most versatile wrestler on this planet today, and any match you put me in, I’m going to find a way to make it work.”

On how IMPACT has proven they are not afraid to experiment: “When you brought it up, I had that picture in my head. That casket being lowered down in the middle of the ring. I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope he doesn’t bring it up…’ But you brought it up. But good or bad, that is the point of IMPACT Wrestling history, right? Things like that is what makes IMPACT Wrestling great. They’re not afraid to experiment. They’re not afraid to go out of the norm and think outside the box and that’s why I love this company in the way I do.”

