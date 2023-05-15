Sami Callihan Thinks Sky Is The Limit For IMPACT Knockouts With Trinity On Board

The sky is the limit for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division.

Sami Callihan thinks so.

The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heels BTR program for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke highly about the women’s division in IMPACT Wrestling and how the addition of Trinity only means better things going forward.

“I would put our Knockouts Division on par, if not better than every division on the planet right now,” Callihan said. “I think it’s also going to give someone like Trinity, who has been successful in other places, a chance to really show what she’s even capable of even more so.”

Callihan continued, “The handcuffs are off [in] Impact Wrestling. I hate to use the term ‘the sky’s the limit,’ but the sky is 100% the limit. And getting a chance to have her on Impact Wrestling is huge for us.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.