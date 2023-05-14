Sami Callihan Wants Minoru Suzuki At IMPACT & NJPW: Multiverse United 2

Sami Callihan wants to share the ring with a Japanese legend at the next IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling joint-event.

During a recent appearance on Tru Heels BTR for an in-depth interview, the IMPACT veteran spoke about his desire to stand across the ring from Minoru Suzuki at IMPACT & NJPW: Multiverse United 2.

“People have been begging for it for years,” Callihan said. “We’ve only ever touched in multi-man matches before. Like, the Death Machine vs Suzuki, I think the story writes itself and that’s money, that’s one of my dream matches.”

Callihan continued, “I’ve pretty much had every dream match I’ve wanted in professional wrestling other than a couple of them, but Suzuki is one of them. The Death Machine vs. The Murder Grandpa, that just needs to happen.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.