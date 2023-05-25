Sami Zayn Addresses Being In Saudi Arabia For WWE Night Of Champions

As Saudi and Syrian officials agreed to resume diplomatic missions, the 2023 Night of Champions PLE will be Sami Zayn’s first WWE event in Saudi Arabia.

Zayn has arrived in the country and has tweeted about his first impressions.

He wrote, “Being a pro wrestler and being with WWE has taken me to places I never dreamed I’d get to see and do things I never thought I’d get to do. It has provided me a life filled with incredible experiences that I will cherish forever. This one is at the top of the list. الحمدلله”