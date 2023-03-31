Sami Zayn Addresses Rumors Of Main Event For Night One Of WrestleMania 39 (Video)

What will go on last at night one of WrestleMania 39?

Sami Zayn says it still “remains to be seen.”

The popular WWE Superstar spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport ahead of his match alongside Kevin Owens against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

During the discussion, Zayn was asked if his match will headline night one of this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“That remains to be seen,” Zayn said. “I should (know), that’s for sure, but I don’t…..we’ll see.”

Zayn would also comment on how it would make history if his match did go on last, as it would mark the first time since WrestleMania 1 that a tag-team match headlined “The Show of Shows.”

“It is insane,” Zayn said. “If we do go on last, which remains to be seen. It would be the first time since WrestleMania 1 and it would be the first tag team title match of all time (to headline). That’s something.”

Check out the complete Sami Zayn interview with BT Sport via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.