Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions At WrestleMania 39 (Video)

Your new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Saturday night’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Premium Live Event.
This is Zayn and Owens’ first WWE reign together. On July 18, 2021, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso began their fifth reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions by defeating The Mysterios at Money In the Bank. On the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown, they defeated RK-Bro to unify the blue brand titles with the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Usos have held the RAW/Unified and SmackDown straps for a total of 315 recognized days and 621 days, respectively.
Click here for full WWE WrestleMania 39 results. Several highlights from Saturday night’s title change at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA are below:
