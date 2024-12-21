Sami Zayn Calls RAW’s Netflix Move A Game-Changer For WWE And Entertainment

WWE star Sami Zayn appeared on In The Kliq, where he talked about a number of topics including RAW’s move to Netflix next month.

Zayn said, “It’s hard to actually articulate it because it’s such a massive move for not only our business, the wrestling business and WWE, but it could potentially even be a litmus test for the entire entertainment industry in some respects. We’ll only know the effects of this maybe five, ten years down the road when something like this becomes more commonplace and people will be able to look back and go like ‘Oh, you know what, WWE saw where things were headed.’ I personally think that will be the case.”

On how big the move really is:

“You just look over the years of the way a lot of fans have shifted from cable television to Netflix and streaming services, so I think this is gigantic. WWE has a propensity to go all out for things that require us to go all out. So when we’re debuting to a new audience, you know they’re gonna pull out all the stops.”

