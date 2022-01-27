Sami Zayn Comments On His Contractual Status With WWE

During an interview with Les Anti Pods de la Lutte, Sami Zayn confirmed reports that he signed a new contract with WWE:

“Yes, it’s true. Honestly, I don’t know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it’s true, I just signed for a few years and I’m really happy. My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that. It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’m really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half. I’m doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”

“Of course, every talent in the locker room, everyone, always wants more. It’s normal. Even Roman Reigns who is the number one in our company. It’s everybody. So, I’m not going to say I’m 100% happy with what I have right now. I do the best I can, but there are things I don’t control 100%. But with everything that’s happened in the last year, I’m really happy to stay here. I feel that the company has confidence in me. They often use me in talking segments. I think I do a good job and I find that the company recognizes my work. And that’s why I’m always in a storyline. Maybe that’s why some talents weren’t happy because they think they never had an opportunity. I really can’t say that. I get lots of them and that’s why I’m really happy.”