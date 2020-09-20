Sami Zayn Comments On In-Ring Return, Mike Bennett Message

– Sami Zayn commented on his match from this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown:
Woke up today feeling sore & stiff after last night’s match, my first match in 6 months. It’s this very specific ache, both dull & sharp, that you only get from a hard fought match. I missed it. One day it’ll be gone. I am so grateful that I still get to experience this feeling.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 19, 2020
– Former WWE star Mike Bennett had the following message for his peers in the wrestling business:
Dear Wrestlers,
Interact with your fans. Talk to them. Engage with them on social media. Listen to them. Appreciate them. The days of calling them marks and talking down to them are over. The fans are your lifeblood. Treat them as such. 🙏🏻
— Mike (@RealMikeBennett) September 20, 2020