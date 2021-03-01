Sami Zayn Comments On Wrestling In His First Match 19 Years Ago

Sami Zayn is currently celebrating 19 years in the pro wrestling business. Zayn took to Twitter today to mark the milestone, thanking everyone who’s joined him on the journey.

“I had my first wrestling match 19 years ago today. I’ve done well. Thanks to everyone along the way,” Sami wrote.

Zayn (as El Generico) made his pro wrestling debut on July 14, 2002 at the IWS Scarred For Life event from La Skratchl in Laval, Quebec, Canada. He defeated TNT in the opening match, winning via count out.