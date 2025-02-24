Sami Zayn Confirms Long-Term WWE Future

Sami Zayn, who has been with WWE since January 2013, has carved out a highly successful career, winning the NXT Championship, two Intercontinental Titles, and headlining WrestleMania 39 alongside Kevin Owens in their historic Tag Team Title victory over The Usos.

As he prepares for his unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber, Zayn recently addressed speculation about his WWE contract status in an interview with Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp.

While he typically keeps contract matters private, Zayn made it clear that he has no plans to leave WWE.

Zayn previously signed a multi-year deal in 2022, meaning he is likely locked in for the foreseeable future.

Zayn’s next major moment comes at Elimination Chamber on March 1st, where he and Owens will face off in an unsanctioned match, a rare stipulation that raises the stakes significantly.

With Zayn confirming his long-term commitment to WWE, fans can expect him to continue playing a prominent role in the company’s biggest storylines, especially as WrestleMania 41 approaches.