Sami Zayn Confirms Segment For SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced on Twitter tonight that he will be hosting the first-annual “Sami Awards” on tomorrow’s SmackDown on FS1 episode.

He wrote, “The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites. That’s why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS! The always honest ‘Champion of the People’, will present awards that reflect the true will of the people!”

This is a play off the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards, which will air next Wednesday on the WWE Network, WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter at 10am ET. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth will be the host.