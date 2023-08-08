Sami Zayn Dealing With Elbow Injury

Sami Zayn was initially scheduled to fight in the main event of WWE RAW this week alongside World Heavyweight title Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes against Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Backstage, however, JD McDonagh assaulted him. Shinsuke Nakamura came in to replace Zayn. This was due to Zayn’s elbow bursa sac injury.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said, “That [attack from McDonagh] was a cover for a bursa sac injury. It’s so swollen. He had a golf ball size swell.

“I wonder what they’re gonna do with the tag team titles. Kevin [Owens] can work, the whole idea was that since they decided not to book him for Summerslam – if they booked him for Summerslam, he would have kept working and done Summerslam. But when the decision was made not to put a tag team title match on Summerslam, they decided to shoot an angle to get him off and get him a little bit of rest. But it was only supposed to be a short period of rest, that’s why they didn’t take the belts off (them) or anything like that.”

“The bursa sac injury is what John Cena suffered from around the 2013 Summerslam PLE. AEW commentator Taz noted that “it’s very common for wrestlers to get them on elbow.”

